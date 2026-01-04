The San Francisco 49ers fumbled their chances of winning the NFC West after losing to the Seattle Seahawks 13-3 in the regular season finale. There was some concern at the end of the game when Brock Purdy was hit in his left shoulder, but according to him, everything is fine.

“I feel good,” Purdy said via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “Just got hit and the left shoulder sort of lit up.”

Purdy has dealt with several injuries this season, which have led him to miss some time. It wouldn't have been the best time for him to get injured again, especially with the playoffs coming up.

It was a rough day for Burdy and the offense, as they only put up 3 points. They still had several chances to put themselves in a position to win, but were not able to capitalize. Despite the performance, head coach Kyle Shanahan still liked the way that Purdy played.

“I thought Brock battled out there,” Shanahan said. “The one game we got something going, we turned it over there inside the five [yard line]. He made some big plays on that drive. I thought he battled throughout the game, and I know he was under duress, and we had a feeling that would be the case going into the game.”

Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy‘s performance. “I thought Brock battled out there.” pic.twitter.com/h7rfevmJAJ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 4, 2026

The 49ers shouldn't feel too bad about this loss, but it's obvious they wanted to get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Shanahan is ready to embrace being road warriors.

“We’re ready for it. It would have been nice to have home game here, both home games and get a bye, but it is what it is,” Shanahan said. “This team has been through a lot this year and now we got to do it the hard way. We’ll embrace it by doing it the hard way and we’ll look forward to it.”