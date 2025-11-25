Rivalry Week is upon us, as this tells us that the college football season is coming to a close. The conference championship games will take place next week, but before that, there is a full slate of games this Friday and Saturday that could change the direction of the College Football Playoff.

One game that won't have any playoff implications but is expected to be a great game is Iowa-Nebraska. This is a Big Ten rivalry that has lasted since the start of the sport. The two states border each other, and these fan bases do not like one another. Iowa and Nebraska are both 7-4 on the season and will be playing in a bowl game in a few weeks.

As the week was getting started, former NFL player Will Compton and current NFL tight end George Kittle had a little fun jabbing at one another and cutting promos while doing so.

Here is what Kittle said on the Scott Van Pelt Show last night after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers.

George Kittle knows how to cut a promo

“Aye, Will Compton, didn't really appreciate your voice memo on the day of my MNF game, talking crap to me about Nebraska-Iowa. Didn't settle with me. You know what, I didn't like it. That's the kind of thing Nebraska does: they take cheap shots. Hey, I'm preparing for a MNF game on national TV, and you are coming to me about Nebraska-Iowa? That means you are scared. You are terrified. You lost by 30 to Penn State. Are you kidding me? Iowa is going to come in there and run it down your throat, and there is nothing you can do about it. Sit on the bus that doesn't go anywhere and shut your mouth.”

Now, Kittle certainly knows how to cut a wrestling promo with his experience in WWE. However, this was in good fun.

Compton joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and responded with a promo himself. Then, Kittle joined the facetime on the show, and they ended the segment saying “I love you.”

Nebraska's QB Dylan Raiola is out for the season. TJ Lateef should remain at QB.