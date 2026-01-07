The San Francisco 49ers have endured numerous injuries throughout the season, but have persevered to make the playoffs and will face the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Now, they made some more moves after losing one of their linebackers for the season, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #49ers have signed LB Eric Kendricks from the practice squad to the active roster and placed LB Tatum Bethune on IR,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Bethune suffered the injury in the 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was yet another array of misfortune, as Bethune had been the replacement after Fred Warner went down earlier this season. With Bethune being out for the season, the 49ers added Kendricks to their active roster, and he likely will start against the Eagles.

The run defense will look to bounce back after a rough week. Last weekend, the Niners' run defense allowed Kenneth Walker III to run 16 times for 97 yards. Additionally, they allowed Zach Charbonnet to run 17 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. While the Niners limited the Seahawks to 13 points, that was more a result of the Seahawks turning the ball over or missing field goals.

The run defense must bounce back quickly, as it will face quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley next. While both have been inconsistent this season, both have also had success against the 49ers in the past.

Kendricks was a former 2015 second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019. After spending eight seasons with the Vikings, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, then the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, before coming to the Niners in 2025.

In addition to the losses of Warner and Bethune, the Niners also previously lost Mykel Williams for the season. Of course, the injury to Nick Bosa was the first stone to drop in a season filled with a plethora of injuries for the 49ers. As they have done all season, the Niners will attempt to move along as they head into Lincoln Financial Field for a showdown with the Eagles.