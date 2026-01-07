Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks at home, ending their bid for the top spot in the both the NFC West and the NFC as a whole and ultimately setting up a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, with a spot in the divisional round on the line. The 49ers have been a resilient bunch all year, but they have a tough game against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road on the horizon.

Recently, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave some key injury updates for that contest.

“No practice for Ricky Pearsall and Trent Williams today to begin the week. Shanahan said Pearsall aggravated the PCL during the Bears game, but he did participate in the 49ers' 3 light practice sessions last week,” reported David Lombardi of the SF Standard on X, formerly Twitter.

Clayton Holloway of the NFL Network added on X that “Kyle says Trent is still ‘hurt' and it’s not rest related.”

The 49ers would certainly like to have both Pearsall and Williams in the lineup when they hit the field against an Eagles team that has been inconsistent this season but is still among the most talented teams in the league, particularly on defense, where they shut down numerous high-octane offenses in 2025.

In any case, the 49ers and Eagles are set to kick off on Sunday at 4:30 pm ET from Philadelphia, with the winner moving on to the divisional round and the loser seeing their season come to an end.