The San Francisco 49ers will begin their Super Bowl aspirations with an NFC Playoffs showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. But after the 49ers stumbled against the Seattle Seahawks, there are a lot more questions than answers. Ultimately, the loss to the Hawks possibly exposed the 49ers' fatal flaw.

The loss lowered expectations, as San Francisco now has +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Much of that has to do with how bad the offense performed against the Hawks. Yet, while the Niners' offense looked bad, that is not the team's weakness.

All season long, the Niners have persevered despite a plethora of injuries. Most of those injuries have happened to the defense. While the run defense looked atrocious against the Seahawks, the pass rush once again looked inefficient. Here is why this is the 49ers' fatal flaw.

The 49ers' run defense has had some success

Many Niners' fans and pundits can point to the run defense as a major weakness. Much of that has to do with the season-ending injury to Fred Warner. Despite that, the run defense has had some success this season.

When the 49ers played the Indianapolis Colts, they held Jonathan Taylor to just 16 rushes for 46 yards, for 2.9 yards per carry. Earlier in the season, they held Bijan Robinson to 14 rushes for 40 yards. The Niners' run defense also held Rachaad White to 17 rushes for 65 yards. Yes, many teams have crushed the 49ers' run defense. But this defense has shown that it can occasionally stop the run. But much of their failure has been due to schemes and poor tackling.

The Eagles will utilize Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts this Sunday against the Eagles. Ultimately, the Eagles will attempt to run the football. But if the Niners manage to stop that, they still have to contend with the real fatal flaw. Their inability to rush the quarterback is a major flaw.

Why the 49ers' pass rush is the real fatal flaw

When the 49ers lost Nick Bosa to a season-ending injury, that ended any real threat of a legitimate pass rush. While Mykal Williams filled the role for a while, his injury made things much worse.

The 49ers finished with just 20 sacks, which was the lowest total in the NFL. Somehow, they allowed Philip Rivers to have all the time in the world to make big passes against them. While they did sack Sam Darnold twice, that was more of an abnormality than a commonality. They did not sack Caleb Williams or Cam Ward. Trevor Lawrence was another quarterback who avoided sacks, as did C.J. Stroud. Because of that, all of those quarterbacks had ample time to make decisions.

How this fatal flaw could crush the 49ers

Hurts has not dominated through the air recently. However, he has regained his ability to run. If the 49ers' pass rush gives him too much time, he could easily burn them for a 20-yard gain. The 49ers' lack of a pass rush allows mobile quarterbacks to move freely without being touched.

If the 49ers can somehow survive the Eagles, it would not get any easier. In all likelihood, they would face the Seahawks again or possibly the Bears again. If that happens, it means another battle with Williams. The offense may have looked bad against the Hawks. But the offense has carried this team to the playoffs, even as the defense has staggered. If the 49ers fall this weekend, it will likely be because of a pass rush that simply cannot apply pressure.