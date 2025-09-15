Trent Williams explained why he decided to play through his injury in the San Francisco 49ers' matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Williams sustained a bone bruise ahead of the Week 2 encounter. He has been going through the pain in practice as his activity was limited but still proceeded to take part in the game.

The offensive tackle provided his explanation after the game, via reporter David Lombardi. Knowing his responsibilities as a team captain, he felt the need to continue that competitive drive and lead his team throughout the day.

“Then I got in the stadium. The competitive juices started flowing. I’m a captain, I’m leader. So it’s hard for me to just say, ‘I’ll see you guys next week,’” Williams said.

How Trent Williams' 49ers played against Saints

Trent Williams showcased the resilience to play through the injury, helping the 49ers take down the Saints 26-21.

San Francisco was without its star quarterback Brocky Purdy due to injury, who might be out for multiple weeks. Mac Jones took his place as the starter against New Orleans, having a solid display throughout the contest. He completed 26 passes out of 39 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers were consistent over the course of the game. They scored in all four quarters while limiting the Saints' scoring chances down the stretch.

Christian McCaffrey was active in both the run and receiving games. He made 13 rushes for 55 yards while recording six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Jauan Jennings shined with five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, Ricky Pearsall came next with four catches for 56 yards, while Kendrick Bourne made three receptions for 32 yards.

The 49ers will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET.