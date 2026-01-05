With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing the NFC South, which came down to hoping that the New Orleans Saints would beat the Atlanta Falcons, which they were unable to do, a lot of speculation will now be on head coach Todd Bowles' job security. While some were wondering if Bowles' job with the Buccaneers is in danger, the head coach makes a case for keeping his role, despite the disappointing season.

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles has not yet met with the Glazer family about his future, but said, ‘I’ve earned the chance. I’ve won three straight division titles, so that says a lot as far as I’m concerned,'” Rick Stroud wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last Wednesday, ESPN insider Dan Graziano questioned whether Bowles' job is safe, as this was before the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs.

“And some are wondering what Tampa Bay might do if the Bucs don't win Sunday to salvage their season,” Graziano wrote.

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles on why he should be the head coach

Despite the Buccaneers beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, the team would be eliminated from the postseason due to the 8-9 record, with their opponents getting in and winning the division instead. Bowles would speak further about why he should still be the head coach and his understanding of the fans' frustrations.

“All I can do is coach and be myself. I earned the chance, I've won three straight division titles, so that says a lot, as far as I'm concerned, but I don't really have a message for fans other than true fans are true fans, and we're going to try to do our best to go out there and win for them,” Bowles said. “You know, they're going to feel how they feel, but that's not a coach's problem; a coach's problem is to make the team better. That's all I'm looking for.”

“I understand their frustrations, and I understand our own frustrations as well; it's well warranted and well warranted within the building as well,” Bowles continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Tampa Bay fires Bowles after a frustrating year.