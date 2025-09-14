The San Francisco 49ers are in peak form in Week 1. Unfortunately, that means that they are already dealing with multiple injuries to their key stars. They entered the season without Brandon Aiyuk, and after Week 1, they lost more key players in George Kittle and Brock Purdy.

With that in mind, the 49ers are hoping to have as many healthy bodies as possible to help out backup QB Mac Jones. Thankfully, the 49ers' wide receiver room will get a boost with Jauan Jennings playing despite suffering an injury in Week 1. However, star left tackle Trent Williams is a game-time decision to test his injured knee, per Adam Schefter.

“49ers WR Jauan Jennings, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Saints, per source,” Schefter reported. “49ers LT Trent Williams, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, will test his knee in pre-game warmups to see if he can play. If he can’t, Spencer Burford would replace Williams at left tackle.”

Article Continues Below

The 49ers have notoriously been a team that's constantly haunted by the injury bug in the last few years. Last season, Christian McCaffrey suffered from a lingering Achilles injury that kept him out for most of the year. Aiyuk would also suffer a season-ending knee injury that effectively ended their campaign.

Aiyuk is still rehabbing his injury, but the 49ers suffered from injury scares before he even came back. Jennings suffered a shoulder injury against the Seahawks, while Kittle had a hamstring injury that forced him onto the PUP list. Meanwhile, Williams suffered a knee injury in the same week that clearly hampered his play against their division rivals. Earlier this week, the 49ers announced that Purdy would miss a few weeks due to a turf toe injury.

The 49ers are set to take on the Saints in Week 2. While New Orleans should be an easier matchup than Seattle, the injuries might make the game a lot harder.