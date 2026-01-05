The New York Giants finished another disappointing season, where they finished 4-13 and have more questions than answers. One of those questions is who will be the head coach for the foreseeable future, but there were thoughts that they would have to find a new general manager as well.

Joe Schoen hasn't lived up to the standards of building a good team, and it shows in the Giants' record since he's been with the team. Nonetheless, it looks like Schoen will keep his job, and he spoke to the media about his experience, while thanking ownership for believing in him.

“Early on, I made mistakes,” Schoen said. “I'm fortunate to have great ownership here, where you're allowed to stub your toe and course correct. Over the last couple of years, we've been able to add a franchise quarterback. You've been able to add a No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers, who I'm looking forward to getting back.

“There are pieces in place that make this an attractive job. Looking at where we're going, where the build is, the plan is moving forward, and seeing the vision through is why I think it's the case.”

The Giants do have pieces that could help them start winning games in the future, but it still may not be enough. First, they have to find a coach that fits the vision, and from there, it will be interesting to see where things go.

As for Schoen, it would seem like the Giants are giving him one more chance to prove that he can take this team to the next level. He did well in last year's draft, selecting Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter in the first round, and those two players could be game changers for the franchise.

Schoen will have another chance to pick a top prospect this year, and the hope is that he can hit on this one as well.