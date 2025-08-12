These days, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan have to keep their options open because of injuries at the receiver position. But at least they have a target date for Brandon Aiyuk’s return. Meanwhile, Amari Cooper or Gabe Davis might not be options for the 49ers amid the injuries.

The problem with both of those guys is the price tag, according to sfstandard.com.

“After spending large amounts of cash to re-sign A-list players over the past two years, [the 49ers] are straining to keep their salary-cap picture sustainable in future seasons,” David Lombardi wrote.

“We're looking into everything,” Shanahan said. “We'll always try to do the best, but try not to just panic and do something to survive a tough situation at the expense of what would really hurt you later in this year and definitely next year.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan facing WR challenges

The roster looks like a mess. Of the 49ers’ top six receivers, according to the ESPN depth chart, four have questionable tags. Included in that mix are Aiyuk (WR1) and Jauan Jennings (WR2).

That means the 49ers must consider, at least right now, bringing in a veteran receiver, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“There are possibilities later, none are guaranteed,” Shanahan said. “But there are a lot of things tied to that. Who’s available? How much are they available for? And the situation our team is in, salary-cap-wise, and what we can do.

Shanahan said the injury to rookie Jordan Watkins hurt the team greatly.

“I really believed he could’ve helped us early,” Shanahan said. “But he needed to practice to be able to help us. It’s a minor setback for him.”

As for the short-term solution, Shanahan said he’s leaning on the younger guys, according to the 49ers YouTube page via Sports Illustrated.

“We’re trying to really put pressure on these younger guys,” Shanahan said. “It gives opportunities to a lot more guys. So, all these guys got opportunities to make our team this year and opportunities to help us here, definitely in Week 1. But it’s a lot more open than it’s ever been before.”