The Baltimore Ravens will be turning a new page for the future after they surprisingly fired head coach John Harbaugh two days after their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh has a list of accomplishments with the Ravens, as he led them to a Super Bowl title in 2012, six AFC North titles, and 193 wins, which including 13 in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it seemed like it was time for a new voice in the locker room, as owner Steve Biscotti said he made the decision to move on from the coach.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach. This was an incredibly difficult decision,” Biscotti said in a statement.

“Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with gratitude and appreciation.”

It's uncertain how the players feel about the decision yet, but people also want to know how Harbaugh is processing the firing. Apparently, there aren't any hard feelings from him, and he's moving on.

“John is at peace with the decision,” a source said via ESPN. “He believes this is best for all parties.”

The Ravens without a doubt did not live up to the expectations that were set for them this season. They came in as preseason favorites to make it to the Super Bowl, but couldn't even make it to the playoffs. Some of the stuff that happened throughout the season can't all be put on Harbaugh. Jackson missed a handful of games this season because of injury, but they were also losing when the quarterback was on the field.

The Ravens also did not solve blowing leads late in the games, something that has happened a lot during the Harbaugh era.

Now, the Ravens will be on the look for a new head coach, and the hope is that he can get them over the hump.