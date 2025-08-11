The San Francisco 49ers are hoping for a healthy and productive season as they look to vault themselves into contention on the heels of a down 2024 season. A large part of the 49ers' freefall last year was due to injury, as several key players went down with various ailments throughout the year.

One of those players was wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who went down with a knee injury and ended up missing the remainder of the season.

Recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on when Aiyuk is expected to be ready to take the field in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan estimated today to reporters that WR Brandon Aiyuk — who is recovering from a significant knee injury — could be back for Week 6,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Aiyuk is a major weapon for the 49ers, especially as tight end George Kittle starts to slow down a bit, and with the team having moved on from Swiss Army Knife Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk was the subject of a contract dispute that threatened to get ugly between himself and the 49ers last year before the two sides ultimately were able to work things out.

A big chance for the 49ers

Article Continues Below

Despite the fact that they didn't make the playoffs last season, the 49ers still figure to have one of the more talented rosters in the entire NFL heading into the upcoming season.

The 49ers solidified their quarterback position earlier this offseason by signing Brock Purdy to a massive extension that made him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the league.

San Francisco also still has two of the league's premier defensive players in Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, and a bright offensive mind in head coach Kyle Shanahan.

If the 49ers are able to stay somewhat healthy this year, the team could once again put itself back into the Super Bowl mix.

As for Aiyuk, the 49ers' Week 6 matchup will come against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would seem to be the return date as per Shanahan's comments.