The Chicago Cubs sit in the center of the winter market. Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette frame their options as MLB Free Agency continues to move slowly and every potential Cubs trade path stays open on the whiteboard. Chicago is active but disciplined. One committed move could reset the infield picture and the clubhouse tone overnight.

Reporting from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon highlighted the Cubs’ involvement with both Bregman and Bichette, and it explains the current logjam. Players are watching one another before signing. Stars measure markets against their peers. Teams wait for clarity. The Cubs stay in the conversation because either player fills the same need. Third base needs impact production. October experience matters. Alex Bregman brings leadership that travels. Bo Bichette brings youth, athleticism, and prime-window upside. Either one changes the feel of a lineup card the second the deal is done.

There is also a ripple effect. Add one star, and the rest of the Cubs roster shifts. Nico Hoerner becomes either the centerpiece of the next core or a significant trade asset. Matt Shaw gains positional flexibility. Depth becomes leverage. Winning teams create options early, not just in September.

Cubs leadership, timing, and the next big decision

Alex Bregman turns 32 in March, and many evaluators see his presence as a separator. He calms innings. He anchors moments when the lights get bright. Bo Bichette offers a different allure: younger profile and middle-order ceiling still rising. In the swirl of MLB Free Agency, the Cubs must choose between two good answers: certainty or runway. Fans ask a different question. Why not push for both?

At the same time, the Cubs continue to monitor the starting-pitching market in both free agency and trade. Hoerner’s future sits inside that equation, though an extension remains a real possibility given his value in the room. Chicago also carries future payroll space for bold action. So the winter soundtrack around Wrigley stays the same, tension mixing with hope. Which star arrives next and redraws the season before it starts?