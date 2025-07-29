This August, the stakes couldn’t be higher in Santa Clara. After a 2024 season that spiraled to a 6-11 finish and an offseason that saw a mass exodus of talent, the San Francisco 49ers enter the 2025 preseason with one of the NFL’s most wide-open depth charts. For fringe players, that means one thing: opportunity. A franchise that just two years ago was built around veterans and playoff runs now finds itself in transition. The fight for roster spots has rarely been more intense.

Can the 49ers Bounce Back in 2025?

After stumbling to a 6-11 finish and watching 17 players depart through trades, releases, and free agency, the 49ers enter 2025 facing a fundamental question: can they claw their way back into the playoff picture?

This offseason marked a clear pivot toward youth. San Francisco is betting big on an 11-man draft class. That was bolstered by smaller roster moves, most notably the trade for pass rusher Bryce Huff. They also hope that a healthier roster can provide the spark that was missing a year ago.

On paper, the schedule appears softer than last year’s gauntlet. However, that means little if the 49ers can’t stay healthy and fast-track the development of their young core. In a wide-open NFC West, the ability to uncover contributors in August could be the line between another season of frustration and a surprise return to relevance.

Here we'll try to look at the three San Francisco 49ers players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 NFL preseason.

S Jason Pinnock: Safety Help Wanted

Few position groups in the NFL have been hit harder by attrition this offseason than San Francisco’s safeties. Between free-agent departures, nagging injuries and underwhelming play, the 49ers suddenly find themselves with a glaring question mark on the back end of their defense.

The biggest blow came to Malik Mustapha. The hard-hitting safety impressed as a rookie, but he had surgery to repair damage to a previously reconstructed ACL suffered in the season finale against Arizona. Early reports suggest he could be out until midseason. That leaves a significant void.

Enter Jason Pinnock. The 26-year-old safety is firmly on the roster bubble. However, he has an opening. The only other safeties currently on the roster are second-year undrafted free agent Jaylen Mahoney and veteran Richie Grant. That lack of proven depth makes Pinnock’s training camp performance critical. If he can carve out a defined role, he could stick. Pinnock could be deployed either in nickel packages or as a core special teamer. If he doesn’t flash, the 49ers won’t hesitate to look elsewhere.

For Pinnock, the opportunity is as big as it gets. The question is whether he can seize it.

WR Jauan Jennings: Fighting Through a Crowded Room

Jauan Jennings has always been an intriguing piece of San Francisco’s offense. Known for his toughness and knack for making clutch catches, Jennings has had moments where he looked like a dependable contributor. 2025 may be his toughest battle yet, though.

The 49ers’ wide receiver room is suddenly crowded. With young draft picks, new free-agent additions, and the return of established stars, Jennings finds himself on the fringe. Every snap this preseason will count as he tries to prove that his skill set still brings something unique.

Jennings’ ability to block in the run game and produce on special teams may be his best path to a roster spot. However, if he doesn’t separate himself early, the 49ers could opt for a younger player with more upside. It’s a classic roster-bubble storyline: a player with proven value fighting to justify his place in a changing team hierarchy.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price: One Last Shot

The San Francisco backfield is as deep as ever. That puts Tyrion Davis-Price in a precarious position. Drafted in 2022 with expectations that he could be a physical complement to the 49ers’ speed-oriented rushing attack, Davis-Price has yet to carve out a significant role.

Now, with Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and young additions all ahead of him, Davis-Price is running out of time. For him, the preseason is everything. He needs to show explosiveness, decisiveness, and value on passing downs to convince the coaching staff that he deserves one of the final running back spots.

The 49ers love to rotate backs, but roster spots are limited. Davis-Price must make a statement or risk becoming a training camp casualty.

The Bottom Line

For the 49ers, the 2025 preseason is about answering big questions after a year of turmoil. For Pinnock, Jennings, and Davis-Price, it’s about survival.

This is no longer the veteran-heavy, ready-made contender that stormed into the NFC Championship Game just a few years ago. It’s a team in transition, and those who make the most of these next few weeks will define the next phase of San Francisco football.