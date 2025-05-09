The Washington Commanders' rookie camp begins on May 9, which means a plethora of drafted and undrafted players are showcasing their talents to the franchise. One notable name that stands out amongst the pack is Gabe Taylor, who is the younger brother of the late Sean Taylor.

Gabe Taylor went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed with the Commanders as an UDFA. After playing five seasons with the Rice Owls, the prospect cornerback gets his first chance to play in the NFL with the Commanders, according to Apple News. Nothing is guaranteed, though, as this portion of rookie camp is a tryout for many who are involved.

“Taylor, a defensive back who played five seasons at Rice, went undrafted last month. The agency that represents him said Taylor picked Washington after receiving multiple offers because he grew up wanting to play for the team.”

Creed Sports and Entertainment, the agency representing Taylor, shared a statement about him getting a chance in the NFL. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself to the Commanders organization, the same team that his brother, Sean Taylor, played for in the early 2000s.

“Now he has the chance to make his mark, forge his own path, compete for a roster spot, and honor the memory of Sean,” Creed Sports and Entertainment posted on social media. “Gabe couldn't be more excited, focused, and ready for the opportunity.”

Sean Taylor, who played safety for the then Washington Redskins, unfortunately passed away in November 2007. He was 24 years old at the time and suffered from a gunshot wound in his thigh during a break-in at his home.

Despite being a fifth-round selection in the 2004 NFL Draft, the late Sean Taylor proved to be a dominant force on the football field immediately. He served as the starting safety for the Commanders franchise for three and a half seasons before tragically passing away. During his time in the league, Taylor recorded 305 combined tackles (243 solo), 12 interceptions, 43 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown.