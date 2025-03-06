With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, the Washington Commanders are busy doing their homework. They’ve already made Jayden Daniels happy with a trade acquisition. Also, the Commanders re-signed their veteran kicker after his strong postseason performance, according to a post on X by the Washington Commanders.

We have re-signed K Zane Gonzalez

Gonzalez, a six-year veteran, had the best season of his career in 2024. He connected on 20 of 22 field goals, including a perfect 17-of-17 mark from less than 50 yards out. Also, he made 22 of 23 extra-point attempts with a rather famous miss against the Cowboys. In the playoffs, Gonzalez went 7 of 8 on field goals while hitting all eight of his extra point attempts.

Commanders feel steady with PK Zane Gonzalez

Despite those numbers, Gonzalez kept the Commanders guessing in a key postseason moment. He clanged the game-winning field goal off the upright, prompting a comical response from Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, according to commanders.com via Sports Illustrated.

“I felt like I was in a Bounty commercial where the cup spills and like, ‘nooooo,’” Quinn said. “As it went through, I just paused and probably skipped a beat. But that's the emotion where it was at.”

Gonzalez became recognized for his pre-kick actions in that game. He became a spokesperson for people suffering with obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to seattletimes.com.

“Anybody that has OCD understands that mental battle’s not easy,” Gonzalez said after practice Thursday. “You truly think it’s the end of the world or whatever that situation is that you’re going through that you think the worst possible situation can come of it. And even if it’s the most unrealistic thing ever, that’s just kind of the way you think about it sometimes.”

Late in the season, Quinn expressed support for Gonzalez, according to Sports Illustrated.

” I do have a lot of confidence in Zane,” Quinn said. “We put him through all the different processes. You were out here for practice early in the week, into the wind and going, so I like where he is at physically. I like things he's able to do. So, you're right that it has been a challenge due to kicking scenarios, injuries, et cetera. But we do have a lot of confidence in the same.”