As there has been an NFL two-way adjustment for Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter since he will be playing both on offense and defense, there's no doubt that there is some strategy with it. While some in the football world are skeptical about how the Jaguars' rookie will sustain productivity in the league with the amount of usage, there is a plan by the coaching staff, as expressed by Liam Coen.

The Jacksonville head coach would speak to NFL Network about Hunter and said that as soon as he was drafted third overall, the plans were swirling for the team on how to use the Colorado product. Coen went into what happens when there is a change or tweak in the system with Hunter.

“We got with him as soon as he came after we drafted him, that weekend, he was in my office for almost three hours of just hanging out, watching tape, but then going through a little bit of his routine in the logistics in Colorado in some different ways, we got a lot of information from them at Colorado as well, and we sat down as a staff and just started to map it out.”

“And every time we make a change or tweak something, we hit him up right away with it so that he's on the same page. Everybody has the calendar and schedule because a lot of people are involved, a lot of coaches on both sides of the ball have to be available and ready.”

Jaguars' Liam Coen on the “logistics” of Travis Hunter's two-way ability

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts during practices as cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.
© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hunter looking to thrive with the Jaguars on both sides of the ball, it will be up to Coen and the coaching staff to maintain a healthy balance to not wear out the rookie too much. Even if he did it at the collegiate level, the pace changes in the NFL, as Coen mentioned how the “logistics” of it are a crucial aspect.

“Is the logistics of it, right? Like, for Travis, it's very normal, like, this is kind of what he's been used to,” Coen said. “And then for us, this has been an organizational decision in a lot of ways, where everybody, as you saw during practice, has to be on board.”

“It's been a fun challenge to say, ‘Okay, this worked. Maybe we need to tweak this. Hey, we can't give them too many days on the opposite side without going on the other.' Just little things of learning throughout this process,” Coen continued. “But the guy just works. I mean, he has stamina, he can go, and he wants to keep going.”

At any rate, Hunter will make his NFL debut in Jacksonville's Saturday preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts during practices as cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.
