One month ahead of Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles are another step closer to being injury-free in the preseason. While wide receivers A.J. Brown and Elijah Cooks remain out, linebacker Zack Baun is back on the field.

Baun returned to practice on Saturday, according to Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. He has not practiced since the start of training camp with a lingering back injury that he now seems to be cleared of.

While Baun returned, Brown remains out with a hamstring injury. Brown left practice early on Aug. 1 and has remained out since. While not considered severe enough to threaten his Week 1 availability, Brown's absence has raised minor concerns within the team.

Cooks, who left the Eagles' first preseason game on a cart, is still out, but received positive news nonetheless. The team does not have a timetable for his return, but noted that his injury is not as serious as initially feared. Before the injury, Cooks was viewed by many as a surprise offseason standout with a shot at making the final roster.

Cooks' injury opened the door for additional opportunities, which many took advantage of, particularly undrafted rookie Darius Cooper and 2024 sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson. Cooper led the way with six catches, 82 receiving yards and one touchdown in his professional debut. Wilson was right behind him with three catches for 74 receiving yards.

Eagles' injury woes continue to mar preseason

Getting 2024 first-team All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun back is a positive sign, but the Eagles have otherwise been slammed with injuries throughout training camp. Brown and Cooks join Kenyon Green, NaKobe Dean, Landon Dickerson, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith on the Eagles' injury report.

While it is difficult to gauge injuries during the preseason, the Eagles already have a concerning number of names to monitor. Terrance Marshall Jr. and Byron Young also populate the team's injury report with questionable labels.

Coming off a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game, the Eagles are not scheduled to play again until Aug. 16 against the Cleveland Browns. The starters are expected to spend another game on the sidelines.