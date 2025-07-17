Von Miller now knows his next NFL destination. He's already dropped his first post since joining the Washington Commanders.

The perennial Pro Bowler Miller signed with the NFC runner up Commanders late Wednesday. The nation's capitol now becomes his fourth NFL stop during his illustrious career.

Miller didn't take long to reveal himself in the Commanders' famed colors. Sharing this three-word post across his social media channels.

Miller is on his third NFL team since the 2022 offseason. He joined the Buffalo Bills after leading the 2021 Los Angeles Rams to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Now he's back in the NFC. And this time suiting up for a franchise that's clearly all in on pursuing the Super Bowl.

What type of impact can Von Miller bring to Commanders? 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles looking for a player to pass to as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller rushes towards him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller is far from the impact pass rusher he became during his younger years. Including swinging the tide of Super Bowl 50 with his relentless pressure of Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Miller showed he still can impact passing protection while teaming with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on the Rams.

Article Continues Below

But he's not getting any younger. The eight-time Pro Bowler is dealing with father time. Miller turned 36 in March and is fresh off producing only six sacks in 2024. He hasn't delivered a double-digit sack season since 2018. 

The likely scenario is Miller can enter games as a situational rusher. Head coach Dan Quinn has shown to be masterful at generating pressure. Quinn likely has special packages he's creating already with Miller soon joining Commanders NFL training camp.

Washington, however, must find a new sack leader. Dante Fowler Jr. defected to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Fowler piled a team-best 10.5 sacks and was the lone defender to hit double figures in that category.

Frankie Luvu figures to be in the mix to lead this 2025 pass rush. Especially after collecting a career-high eight sacks last season in his first taste of Quinn's defense.

Washington did add a quartet of new defensive ends. Including former top five pick Clelin Ferrell.

Miller joins a franchise featuring a bright young star behind center in Jayden Daniels. He's also joining another past dominating linebacker in Bobby Wagner, who resigned with Washington during the offseason.

More Commanders News
Von Miller Bills
Commanders sign Von Miller to contract in free agencyTroy Finnegan ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin thinking of using training camp as leverageRexwell Villas ·
image thumbnail
Commanders’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) walks off the field after warmup prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, toppic at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin ‘disappointed’ by lack of contract extension talksBenedetto Vitale ·
Art Monk gives his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium.
Commanders set to retire legendary Hall of Fame WR’s number in 2025Ben Strauss ·
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) stands on the field during drills on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park.
Commanders’ breakout star reaches top 5 in ESPN rankingsDouglas Fritz ·