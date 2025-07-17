Von Miller now knows his next NFL destination. He's already dropped his first post since joining the Washington Commanders.

The perennial Pro Bowler Miller signed with the NFC runner up Commanders late Wednesday. The nation's capitol now becomes his fourth NFL stop during his illustrious career.

Miller didn't take long to reveal himself in the Commanders' famed colors. Sharing this three-word post across his social media channels.

Miller is on his third NFL team since the 2022 offseason. He joined the Buffalo Bills after leading the 2021 Los Angeles Rams to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Now he's back in the NFC. And this time suiting up for a franchise that's clearly all in on pursuing the Super Bowl.

What type of impact can Von Miller bring to Commanders?

Miller is far from the impact pass rusher he became during his younger years. Including swinging the tide of Super Bowl 50 with his relentless pressure of Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Miller showed he still can impact passing protection while teaming with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on the Rams.

But he's not getting any younger. The eight-time Pro Bowler is dealing with father time. Miller turned 36 in March and is fresh off producing only six sacks in 2024. He hasn't delivered a double-digit sack season since 2018.

The likely scenario is Miller can enter games as a situational rusher. Head coach Dan Quinn has shown to be masterful at generating pressure. Quinn likely has special packages he's creating already with Miller soon joining Commanders NFL training camp.

Washington, however, must find a new sack leader. Dante Fowler Jr. defected to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Fowler piled a team-best 10.5 sacks and was the lone defender to hit double figures in that category.

Frankie Luvu figures to be in the mix to lead this 2025 pass rush. Especially after collecting a career-high eight sacks last season in his first taste of Quinn's defense.

Washington did add a quartet of new defensive ends. Including former top five pick Clelin Ferrell.

Miller joins a franchise featuring a bright young star behind center in Jayden Daniels. He's also joining another past dominating linebacker in Bobby Wagner, who resigned with Washington during the offseason.