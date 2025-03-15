Despite adding four defensive linemen in free agency, the Washington Commanders are bringing back Clelin Ferrell in 2025, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The veteran defensive end will return to the team after a moderately successful season in 2024.

Ferrell, who signed a one-year deal with the team in 2024, will return on another one-year contract, The Washington Post's Nick Jhabvala reported. The deal allows Ferrell to remain with one team for multiple seasons for the first time since the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option in 2022.

Ferrell returns to the team after the Commanders after the team added Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr. in free agency. Washington also signed Jacob Martin, Eddie Goldman and Sheldon Day as depth pieces.

As a former No. 4 overall pick, Ferrell is widely considered one of the biggest busts in recent draft history. However, after starting all 17 games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, he started 10 with the Commanders in 2024. While not the elite game-changer many expected him to be, he has remained a solid starter more often than not.

Although returning as the incumbent starter, Ferrell will likely take on a reserve role in 2025. He will compete for snaps with Wise at defensive end opposite of leading pass-rusher Dorace Armstrong. Wise is coming off a 3.5-sack season with the New England Patriots in 2024, more than the 3.5 Ferrell managed.

Commanders look for improved defensive line in 2025

The considerable investment general manager Adam Peters spent on the defensive line is a oncerted effort to address one of the team's biggest weaknesses. The Commanders' run defense ranked among the worst in the league in 2024, constantly allowing opposing running backs to get wherever they desired.

In 2024, Washington's defense finished 31st in yards per carry allowed and rush yards per game allowed, as well as 29th in rushing touchdowns. While the entire front seven struggled in that aspect, they specifically posted a dismal stuff rate, showing a glaring weakness in the defensive line.

While Ferrell, Armstrong and Daron Payne return, the Commanders' defensive line will look considerably different in 2025. They will be without former captain Jonathan Allen, whom Peters released ahead of free agency. In his absence, the additions of Kinlaw and Goldman will ideally provide additional run-stopping support in the trenches.

Behind the front four, the Commanders also prioritized re-signing Bobby Wagner, who led the team with 132 tackles in 2024. By retaining Wagner, Washington avoided opening a major hole at linebacker. Frankie Luvu is the only other linebacker on the team with meaningful experience, other than special teams specialist Nick Bellore.