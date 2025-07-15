The Washington Commanders have huge expectations for the 2025 season. Washington shocked the NFL by winning 12 games in 2024 and making the NFC Championship. They are starting the 2025 season off right by honoring one of their franchise's most legendary players.

The Commanders are set to retire legendary receiver Art Monk's number 81 during the 2025 NFL season, according to the team's social media.

Washington announced the news on Tuesday with a special video featuring plenty of prominent figures from Commanders history. Some of Monk's former teammates, including Gary Clark, Ricky Sanders, and Doug Williams, went to Monk's home in Florida to personally give him the news.

The video features a short video from Monk's former coach Joe Gibbs, who praised his former wide receiver.

“This is a tough assignment for me,” Gibbs began. “How do you capture Art Monk in a short video? He was mentally and physically tough, a real leader. Art was quiet and determined. But when Art spoke, he was on the leadership group of our team, everybody listened.”

The video also includes current Commanders GM Adam Peters praising Monk and talking about his experiences watching him as a child.

The Commanders will retire Monk's number 81 jersey in Week 9 when they host the Seahawks.

Remembering Art Monk's legendary career with the Commanders

Art Monk had an incredible career in Washington.

Monk is the team's all-time leading receiver with 940 receptions for 12,721 yards and 68 touchdowns during his 16-year professional career. He holds a host of accolades, including multiple Super Bowl victories and various Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Monk has already been honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Washington's Ring of Fame.

It did not take long for Monk to make his name known in Washington. Monk broke a franchise rookie record for receptions with 58. He went on to capture several other Commanders franchise records, including scrimmage yards, receptions, and consecutive games with at least one reception.

Monk was the first player during the Super Bowl Era to record over 100 receptions. He was also the first to reach 820 receptions and to record a catch in 180 consecutive games.

“I can sit here and take all the credit, but a lot of the credit also goes to them and to the rest of my teammates because a team is a team,” Monk said. “One could not do their job without the other.”

Congratulations, Art Monk.