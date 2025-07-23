The Washington Commanders have a situation brewing with Terry McLaurin. The star wide receiver has made it clear this offseason that he wants a new contract, but with no deal in place, he's decided to holdout from training camp until he gets what he's looking for. According to league insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there's one key issue preventing a deal from getting done.

Considering how he's entering the final year of his three-year, $68.3 million contract, it's not a surprise that McLaurin wants a new contract. Add in his consistently great production for the Commanders, and it's clear he's deserving of a pay raise. Washington isn't disputing that point, but they believe that the money he is looking for (reportedly upwards of $30 million per year) is simply too much to stomach.

“My understanding is that he wants more than $30 (million per year),” Rapoport said on “The Insiders.” “It's not a disagreement over whether he deserves more money, it's a disagreement over how much, and certainly they are not there yet.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin launched his holdout today, absent a contractual breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/cKuMheHx9D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Commanders' front office needs to resolve Terry McLaurin contract situation

Considering how important McLaurin is to the Commanders' offense, it's clear that this is a situation they need to resolve sooner rather than later. Last season, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors. In order for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels to continue developing, he's going to need a top pass-catcher like McLaurin at his disposal.

There's no doubt that McLaurin's price tag is high, but that's the price you have to pay to keep star players happy and in town. With a training camp holdout underway, all eyes are on Washington's front office, as they will be expected to find some sort of resolution with McLaurin when it comes to his contract before Week 1 of the season kicks off.