Jon Bernthal is rooting for the Washington Commanders.

Bernthal, who is a Washington D.C. native, shared his love for the Commanders when he stopped by their training camp.

“I’ve been all over this world making movies—Morocco, Ireland, Greece, you know all over Northern Africa, wherever it is—and no matter what, no matter what time of day, I’m finding a way to watch those games. And over the years, it has been hard, but right now, it’s payback time,” Bernthal said in a video per ESPN.

The actor who has been in TV shows such as The Walking Dead, The Bear, and films like The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Accountant, told reporters that it doesn't matter what he's up to, he makes time to watch the Commanders.

“I was on a set last year—that Hail Mary pass, I went running through the streets of Morocco, grabbing people. The truth is the truth, you can’t mess with this team,” he said.

Jon Bernthal shares excitement for Commanders

As a huge fan of the Commanders he has high hopes for them next season and admires the integrity of the players and the role they play as models for the next generation of NFL stars.

“These guys, they’re not just incredible athletes and this team isn’t just so beautiful,” Bernthal said. “You know for me as a father, just to see the quality of men these guys are and the role models they can be to these kids—my son’s a quarterback, and for Jayden to take the time to say hello to him, Sam throw the ball with him on the field, it’s just incredible.”

“It’s truly a wonderful thing to be a Commanders fan,” he said. “I’m just so excited for this team. I believe in them with all my heart.”

Last year, the Commanders finished with a 12-5 record and made it to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1991. They fell to the Philadelphia Eagles who went on to win the Super Bowl. So far in this year's preseason, they lost to the New England Patriots but they will face the Cincinnati Bengals on August 18 and the Baltimore Ravens on August 23. The Commanders will have their first game of the 2025-26 season against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 7th.

Take a look at the moment below: