The Washington Commanders are entering the 2025 NFL season with their highest expectations in decades, thanks to the emergence of last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels took the league by storm, putting together arguably the most impressive rookie season in NFL history and leading his team all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Still, despite the success, Daniels is not without his skeptics in the national media.

Recently, Colin Cowherd of FS1 took to The Herd to break down one major bullet that Daniels dodged before he even set foot on an NFL field.

“Jayden Daniels got some breaks. Number one: He didn't go to Chicago, they can't get quarterback right,” said Cowherd, via the show's account on X, formerly Twitter.

In fairness, the Commanders don't exactly have a sparkling reputation when it comes to quarterback development over the years, but it is true that the Bears are arguably the league's worst franchise when it comes to that aspect of the game.

The Bears of course drafted Caleb Williams number one overall, who went on to have a mixed bag of a season.

Can the Commanders keep building?

Not many pundits had the Commanders as a threat to even make the playoffs, let alone win two games once they got there, heading into last season.

While Jayden Daniels opened up the year with a very limited set of plays designed to accentuate his strengths as a runner, his continued development as a downfield passer ultimately motivated Washington to expand the playbook for him, which allowed their offense to take off.

En route to the NFC Championship Game, Washington upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions before finally bowing out to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders now enter this season on the short list of teams with a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl, and Daniels' emergence is a big reason why.

Washington won't have the luxury of being able to “sneak up” on teams any more this year, but if Daniels continues to progress, it may not matter.