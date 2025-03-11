Unusually, the Geno Smith trade to the Las Vegas Raiders has raised more eyebrows than cheers in the days since the deal occurred. The Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks kicked off the wacky free agency weekend with a shocking move, followed by a multi-year extension for Smith. But was it the right move for the 34-year-old quarterback?

This wasn’t so much as shocking from a Raiders perspective, as they’ve desperately needed a proven signal-caller. They shuffled through three players under center last season in Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder. None of which panned out.

Now, the question isn’t so much was it the right move to add a proven throwing arm, but more so was it the right move to add Smith?

The Raiders didn't win the Geno Smith trade with Seahawks

The Seahawks are pleased with their snap decision last Friday, which ultimately led to the acquisition of Sam Darnold – who some have deemed an upgrade from Smith on a three-year, $110.5 million commitment at age 28 – on Monday afternoon during the NFL tampering period. Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last year, and threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, so Seattle is confident that he can point the team in a winning direction for less money than it would’ve cost to extend Smith.

On Sunday evening, they also scooped up an extra draft pick in the second round as part of the DK Metcalf trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seeing how the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with talented pass catchers and elite ball carriers, the Seahawks have put themselves in a position to continue improving the roster.

General manager John Schneider’s team is not necessarily a Super Bowl contender in 2025, despite finishing 10-7 last season with Smith and Metcalf still there. They are weak on the offensive line, and have further areas to address on defense. But at least they have a vision of where they are headed with Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the offensive cornerstones. It’s been a strong offseason thus far in the Emerald City, and they are just getting started.

For Las Vegas, which is somewhat in the same boat, John Spytek began his first offseason as Raiders GM with key defensive signings: Maxx Crosby inked a massive three-year, $106.5 million extension to remain the team’s best pass rusher, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao agreed to a two-year extension, defensive end Malcolm Koonce re-signed to a one-year deal, and the additions of former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn to a two-year deal, former Panthers safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts.

These are terrific moves for Raider Nation. But that doesn’t excuse the dearth of offense going into the next campaign. There's also the real chance that Smith's success has a shelf life in Vegas.

Raiders have limited future with Geno Smith at quarterback

At the moment, Pete Carroll and the Raiders are delusional to think that what they have is anything more than a rebuild project heading into 2025. Next month’s draft will be a better evaluator of the positive steps made by Spytek. As Chip Kelly steps in for his third, and likely final shot at the NFL, there’s no telling what is to be expected.

Looking at the offense, it’s difficult to see instant numbers from Smith out of the gate. Their receiving corps doesn’t offer much hope for next season, with Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker as the headliners. Brock Bowers is a significant weapon at tight end, and Smith is a pocket passer who can only thrive in a balanced offensive scheme.

Bowers is arguably the best tight end in football. Still, defenses are likely going to do whatever it takes to prevent him from dominating in the manner in which he did throughout his rookie campaign. Rumors of acquiring the draft’s top running back Ashton Jeanty have also surfaced since the Smith trade.

Smith will be 35 in October, which means that Las Vegas is banking on his longevity, as well as his previous time spent with Carroll in Seattle. After missing out on a Metcalf reunion, or a Chris Godwin free-agency splash, the team could potentially sign Smith’s veteran weapon of the last five years in Tyler Lockett to a bargain contract.

The job is far from finished as the offseason bobs further into March. Smith fills the quarterback void temporarily, and is capable of doing damage through the air after tossing 21 touchdowns and 4,320 yards in his 11th NFL campaign.

However, the hope is that this move isn’t just solely charged by Carroll’s allegiance to his former players. Rather what’s truly best for the franchise. It will quickly spell trouble if that's not the case by their 2025 bye week.

The Raiders may end up kicking themselves for making such a huge commitment to a QB that’s entering the latter years of his NFL career. It remains to be seen if Smith’s passing ability alone can translate to wins, and after a history of quarterback failures, it would be wise for Spytek to take another look at the team's options and bring in a young prospect who has the best chance to learn the system as a future safety net.