Aaron Rodgers has been a major part of the NFL offseason discourse as it took a long time for him to reach a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he finally got it done a couple of weeks ago. Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, and it sounds like this is going to be his final year playing football.

“I’m pretty sure this is my last season and that’s why we did the one year deal,” Aaron Rodgers said Tuesdayon the Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve played twenty years and I’ve enjoyed it.. There’s no better way to finish it than with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

