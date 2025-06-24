The Atlanta Falcons are hoping for a big season from Michael Penix Jr., and an additional lift from a few underrated players could also help. Furthermore, here is one perfect Falcons move to fill out the roster before the team’s 2025 training camp.

Atlanta will practice at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia, with rookies and veterans both reporting on July 23.

The Falcons did a nice job reshaping their defense for the upcoming season with a strong draft. But they still have one area that could be better.

Falcons should sign CB Rasul Douglas

The Falcons drafted a linebacker, an edge rusher, and two safeties among their five picks. But one area the team didn’t address was the cornerback position.

However, they did get undrafted free agent Cobee Bryant. That could help them, but there’s also a reason he didn’t get selected by other cornerback-needy teams. Head coach Raheem Morris is high on Bryant, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Cobee is the most famous undrafted player I've ever been around,” said Morris ahead of rookie mini-camp. “I mean, my kids know him. It's unbelievable, all the stuff that he has and the accolades. But, when you go back and watch the tape, you're not shocked that he's well known. The amount of players that he's played against and the guys that he's able to compete against when you watch his tape is exciting.”

However, the Falcons should add a veteran like Douglas to help bring Bryant along and not expect too much from the rookie in 2025. Douglas is a former third-round pick and an eight-year veteran. He doesn’t have any Pro Bowls on his resume, but he started 15 games for the Bills last season.

Raheem Morris' background a plus to lure Rasul Douglas

Morris’ background helped the Falcons attract Bryant, and it might allow the team to reel in Douglas.

“It's the reason you're able to get a guy like Cobee,” said Morris. “We didn't take an outside corner in the draft. There's a guy that you can go and sit down and talk with and really talk about it, convince him to come in here, having a great opportunity to go out there and compete and be the best version of himself.

“We were fortunate enough to be able to bring him here on a 30 visit and to get a chance to meet with him and get around him and really find some real interest and be able to grow. Then, when it came down to that – let's call it what it is, the recruiting process – I had a real clear vision and was able to really speak to him in a real clear fashion because I had watched the tape. I'd been around him. I knew what he can do. I knew what he was capable of. Whoever we were competing with basically didn't have a chance.”

Douglas recently seemed to rule out a return to his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Also, he reportedly turned down an offer from the Dolphins, according to the Miami Herald.

“The Dolphins have maintained contact with Bills free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, who rejected a Miami offer in May,” Barry Jackson wrote. “He remains a possibility.”

Other teams could be chasing Rasul Douglas

Also, the Bengals could be in the mix, according to bleacherreport.com.

“With great play strength, strong ball skills and a 6-foot-2, 209-pound frame, Douglas is a big perimeter corner who can out-position receivers and create takeaways in bunches,” Kristopher Knox wrote. “Between 2021 and 2023, he logged 14 interceptions and 40 pass breakups.

“Douglas would be a solid fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, who could pair him with Cam Taylor-Britt to create a physical and formidable duo on the outside. Cincinnati ranked 21st in passing yards allowed last season and did nothing to improve its cornerback room in free agency or the draft.”

That makes sense, but the Falcons also made the mention list for Knox.

“The Atlanta Falcons also should take a look at Douglas, especially if he can be had at a bargain price,” Knox wrote. “Atlanta ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed last season, and assistant head coach Jerry Gray previously spent time with Douglas as the Packers' defensive backs coach.”

The key thing is the Falcons went so hard toward their defense in the draft. It seems they said the offense had everything it needed, and adding the right pieces to the defense would make the team a serious contender for the playoffs. And noise if the Falcons get there.

So the Falcons shouldn’t let their cornerback situation hold them back. They are OK with A.J.. Terrell on the left side, but the remaining bunch might not be good enough. Mike Hughes, Keith Taylor Jr., Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Mike Ford Jr., and Bryant don’t throw fear into opposing NFL offenses.