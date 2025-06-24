The latest signing by the Baltimore Ravens created a good problem, and it made Lamar Jackson happy. However, contract negotiations came to light for Jackson in the collusion ruling.

Apparently, Jackson claimed a faulty phone, according to nbcsports.com.

“During the hearing on the collusion case, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta testified that his difficulties in negotiating directly with Jackson, who has no agent, were exacerbated by (as Jackson explained it to DeCosta) technical difficulties,” Mike Florio wrote.

“Mr. Jackson said that the microphone on his phone was not working, making communications with Mr. DeCosta difficult,” the ruling explains at page 30.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had problems getting deal done

“The document also explains that Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed contract,” Florio wrote. “Before the 2022 season, Jackson texted DeCosta: “I’m going to continue to request a FULLY GUARANTEED contract I understand you all DON’T and that’s fine.”

Florio added, “After the 2022 season, with Jackson’s five-year rookie contract completed, he again sought a fully guaranteed contract. The Ravens offered two different three-year deals that the team “considered” to be fully guaranteed. Jackson declined both offers and requested a trade. DeCosta asked for a list of teams to which Jackson would accept a trade. Jackson never provided a list.”

So the obvious question is: How did it get resolved?

“Here it is, from page 32 of the document:” Florio wrote. “Mr. DeCosta was preparing for the 2023 draft in April 2023 under the assumption that Mr. Jackson would no longer be playing for the Ravens, but on the eve of the draft, sent Mr. Jackson a new offer. . . . Much to Mr. DeCosta’s surprise, Mr. Jackson quickly accepted it.”

QB Lamar Jackson seems to be happy these days

Jackson has his money. However, the lack of a Super Bowl appearance may be weighing on him. But he appears to be ready to rock for 2025, according to espn.com. Jackson has shown up in good shape.

“Don't say skinny, I stay in shape,” Jackson said. “I'm fit, because skinny is like puny. I don't think I'm puny. I'm still 200 [pounds].”

Jackson said he wants to get his team over the hump in the playoffs.

“I feel like just bonding with my guys will help us out a lot more on the field,” Jackson said. “Picking each other's brains, being around each other a lot more. We'll probably know what one of us is thinking ahead. We're on the field and something is going on, (I’ll know Zay Flowers) already knows what I'm thinking. I don't have to say too much.

“I look over there, I have (DeAndre Hopkins) now, (Rashod Bateman). These guys, they already know what I'm thinking without me saying too much. That (comes from) bonding off the field. That's why I want to get my guys together, (for) small things like that.”