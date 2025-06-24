The Kansas City Chiefs don’t rebuild. They reload. With three Super Bowl rings in the Patrick Mahomes era and another deep playoff run expected in 2025, the bar in Kansas City is nothing short of another Lombardi Trophy. However, even dynasties have vulnerabilities. For the Chiefs, it’s the offensive line, specifically the left side. As Mahomes enters what should be the prime of his career, Kansas City can't afford to take chances with the personnel protecting him. That’s why signing a veteran guard is the perfect move to round out this championship-caliber roster before training camp opens.

Quiet But Productive Offseason

As long as Andy Reid is the head coach and Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs are likely to remain in the Super Bowl mix. That's why a fairly underwhelming foray into free agency can still be viewed as a success.

General manager Brett Veach managed to re-sign linebacker Nick Bolton and used the franchise tag on standout guard Trey Smith. He also signed offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract.

Veach also doubled-down on the o-line by using his first-round pick on Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons. While he's coming off of a season-ending knee injury, Simmons has the potential to be a long-term starter for Kansas City. Kansas City did trade away guard Joe Thuney, who also spent time at left tackle in 2024. However, its decision to throw a couple more darts at the left-tackle problem was wise.

As we saw in Super Bowl LIX in February, poor pass protection is about the only thing that can stop Mahomes from being great.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Kansas City Chiefs move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The Glaring Hole at Left Guard

The Chiefs have a major question mark at left guard heading into training camp. Two-time All-Pro Thuney was dealt to the Chicago Bears. His departure has left a leadership void and a technical master unaccounted for on the interior. Currently, the team’s plan appears to be moving Kingsley Suamataia, who was drafted as a tackle in 2024, inside to guard. That, to say the least, is quite the gamble.

Suamataia made all 22 of his college starts at BYU playing tackle. Yes, he has the frame and athleticism to theoretically transition inside. That said, his rookie campaign was far from encouraging. He struggled mightily in limited action, finishing the season with a brutal 37.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. Expecting him to suddenly thrive in a new position feels overly optimistic. Simply put, the Chiefs need a proven starter who won’t blink under postseason pressure.

Why Brandon Scherff Fits the Bill

Enter Brandon Scherff.

The 33-year-old veteran has long been one of the most reliable guards in the NFL. A five-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro, Scherff brings experience, toughness, and high-level pass protection. Despite his age, he showed last season that he can still play at a high level. According to PFF, Scherff didn’t allow a single sack on 625 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. That should make Veach and Reid take serious notice.

Scherff’s physicality in the run game would also add an edge to the Chiefs' interior line. This is especially true when paired with Smith on the right side. Sure, Kansas City may have to compete with other teams for his signature. However, the opportunity to chase a Super Bowl in a stable environment with the best quarterback in football should be a compelling pitch.

From a cap perspective, the Chiefs have some room to work with. A short-term deal in the $7–9 million range could be enough to secure Scherff’s services. It would definitely be money well spent.

The Stakes Are Too High for Guesswork

It’s tempting to trust in Reid’s offensive scheme and Mahomes’ brilliance to cover for roster flaws. But recent history has proven that even Mahomes can’t operate at his best when he’s constantly under siege. The Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay and this past February’s breakdown against Philadelphia were both fueled by pressure off the edge and inside. The Chiefs have taken steps to fortify the tackle spots, but they can’t leave the left guard position up to chance.

This team doesn’t need to swing for a home run—they already have plenty of star power. What they need is a safe, smart move that increases their margin for error come January. Scherff isn’t flashy, but he’s exactly the kind of foundational piece championship rosters are built on.

Final Word

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again poised for a deep playoff run, but protecting Patrick Mahomes must remain priority number one. Betting on an unproven player like Suamataia at a critical position feels unnecessary when a seasoned veteran like Brandon Scherff is available. Bringing him in to anchor the left guard spot would be the ideal finishing touch to an already formidable lineup. For a team defined by excellence, this is a move that matches the standard.