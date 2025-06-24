The Indianapolis Colts are coming off an 8-9 season, but they are hoping for a better year in 2025. The Colts play in a relatively weak division, so having a winning record in divisional games is not super difficult. Additionally, Indianapolis has some questions to answer regarding their team as the new season approaches.

One major question is who will start at the quarterback position. The team signed Daniel Jones, but Anthony Richardson is recovering nicely from his shoulder injury. That quarterback competition should elevate the play from both Jones and Richardson. Along with that, Indianapolis comes into the new season with a solid offensive core. Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Alec Pierce make up a solid wide receiver room, while Tyler Warren should be one of the better rookies this year.

With their offense starting to take shape, there are still a few holes to fill. Below is one move the Colts should make before NFL training camp begins.

The Colts made some offseason moves that helped improve their team. Along with Jones, the team brought in Charvarious Ward to start at cornerback, Camryn Bynum to start at safety, and Khalil Herbert to backup Jonathan Taylor.

The defense seems to be alright for the time being, but the running back room is a little bit weak. Even with the addition of Herbert, Indianapolis could use another running back. This is especially true considering Taylor has dealt with an ankle injury for the past few years. In fact, their star running back has not played a full season since 2021.

Herbert was brought in to backup Taylor, but there is no guarantee he is going to be good. In 2024, the 27-year-old rushed for 3.6 yards per carry, and just one touchdown. He did finish with 4.1 yards per carry on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor still has a lot of talent, and he can rush for a lot of yards when he plays. However, if the injuries continue to be a problem, Indianapolis needs a solid backup to pick up the slack.

Gus Edwards would fit nicely on the Colts

As mentioned, the Colts could use another running back. Gus Edwards is a player that would fit nicely in the running back room. He would also bring some competition, which is never a bad thing.

Indianapolis will start Taylor as long as he is healthy. Herbert will get a few reps, and the team drafted Kansas State's DJ Giddens in the fifth round. Giddens is expected to have some chances to prove his worth, but Gus Edwards is already proven.

In his six years in the NFL, Edwards has rushed for 4.7 yards per carry, and 30 touchdowns. In 2023, he found the endzone 13 times for the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, he scored four touchdowns in limited playing time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edwards is not only a good pass blocker, but he runs downhill and gains yards. Per PFF, he finished with a run grade above 75.0 in five of his six seasons. He is the type of runner that would fit in well if Taylor were to hurt his ankle again in 2025.

The Colts do not have a lot of cap space, but there should be enough room to add Edwards. He would immediately slot above Herbert on the depth chart, and he would give Taylor the breaks he needs throughout the game.