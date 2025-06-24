Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and hinted that this could be his final season in the NFL. Once he eventually retires, it sounds like the former four-time MVP Award winner is going to make his life incredibly private.

He made that clear during his guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday morning. After McAfee asked the 41-year-old quarterback for invites to a wedding reception or party, Aaron Rodgers sounded off on the media and paparazzi for constantly making everything about his life public.

“It's a sick society, isn't it? I lived in the public eye for 20 years. I had public relationships. How did that work out? I had people leaking my home information and making up stories that we bought a house together,” said Aaron Rodgers. “I had people calling the paparazzi. People posting [my] personal life on the internet. Didn't want any of that. Didn't like any of that.

“Now I'm with somebody who's private. Who doesn't want to be in the public eye. Didn't sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn't want to be a part of it,” Aaron Rodgers continued. “And because I do things in private because I want my personal life to be private, now somehow I'm weird… What is the entitlement to information that we're living in society these days, where that's a norm?

@AaronRodgers12 sounds off on living life in the public eye #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qCkAzk36JX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 24, 2025

Rodgers has kept his personal life a lot more private this offseason in comparison to others. Typically, we'd hear stories of his experiences experimenting with ayahuasca and darkness retreats. But this offseason was completely different despite the wide speculation about the veteran quarterback signing with the Steelers.

He got married at some point during the offseason, and that's really all anybody knows. From the sounds of it, that's all the public will know. Aaron Rodgers is preparing to potentially play the final season of his football career, and that's that.