The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated their NBA Finals win on Tuesday with a parade. Players and coaches alike were spotted having a good time together and with the fans. Forward Jalen Williams claimed that he was even feeling good after some drinks, despite claiming he was going to originally stick to drinking Shirley Temples.

In Williams' original statement about drinking alcohol in celebration of the title win, the 24-year-old forward did admit that he was planning on drinking during the parade. It appears he was true to his word.

“I told them at the beginning of the year, ‘If we win a championship, I'll drink.' … I had a couple of shots, champagne, had beer. It was all disgusting. I'm gonna stick to Shirley Temples… I can't speak on the parade, though.”

After the parade was over, Jalen Williams was spotted holding a box of Don Julio Tequila and a bottle of Moet champagne. He was heard saying that he's “feeling good” and “feeling loose.”

Jalen Williams and the Thunder more than deserve the celebration. They entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and owned the top regular-season record in the NBA (68-14). After a hard-fought journey, Oklahoma City took home the championship after defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The one-time All-Star proved to be a fantastic second option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He emerged as a go-to scoring option for the Thunder, especially in the postseason, which saw him average 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the three-point line. He also helped defensively, averaging 1.4 steals per contest through 23 total games played in the playoffs.

It's nice to see the team having fun during the parade. Especially considering how calm the players were immediately after the Thunder won the championship. But this is a team that likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon, as this is a young roster stacked with a ton of talent.