After avoiding injuries in his first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey appeared in just four games in 2024. As the veteran running back looks to rebound from one of the strangest setbacks of his career, head coach Kyle Shanahan believes everything is falling into place.

Despite McCaffrey turning 29 on June 7, the 49ers have liked everything they have seen from him in the 2025 offseason. Shanahan called McCaffrey a “psycho” who is taking his recovery as seriously as possible.

“He is a psycho in a good way and does everything imaginable every single day,” Shanahan told ESPN. “Last year, he couldn't, because he was battling injury. And this year he is healthy, so he is right back to being who he is and who he has always been, and it's really fun to watch… Christian is as ready as any player I've ever been around.”

McCaffrey was visibly limited in his four games of 2024, running for a career-low 202 yards on just 4.0 yards per carry. His production was a steep drop-off from the 1,459 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns he notched in 2023.

McCaffrey's situation began with reports suggesting that his pre-season Achilles injury would not affect his Week 1 status. Yet, by Week 1, he was ruled out, before landing on injured reserve shortly after. McCaffrey did not make his debut until Week 9, only to suffer another knee injury in Week 12 and get sent back on injured reserve.

Kyle Shanahan's high hopes for Christian McCaffrey, 49ers' 2025

McCaffrey was not the only member of the 49ers to struggle in 2024. Most of the team struggled with injuries throughout the year, resulting in a meager 6-11 record. The poor showing was eye-opening, considering San Francisco made the Super Bowl just seven months before the start of the season.

However, Shanahan and the team seemingly have full faith in a turnaround in 2025. With McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk ideally back in the lineup, the 49ers' offense should remain one of the most potent units in the league. General manager John Lynch doubled down on the team in the offseason by extending George Kittle and Brock Purdy on lucrative new deals.

While McCaffrey is coming off a letdown campaign, he is still one of the 2025 MVP favorites. The former four-time All-Pro won the NFC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023, his only full season with the team.