NHL 24 Arrives on Xbox Game Pass and the EA Play subscription services this week, allowing players the chance to try out the latest hockey simulator from EA Vancouver. If you've never tried the series, or are interested in trying out, it seems like now's a better time than ever. NHL 24 offers the latest hockey video game experience with officially licensed teams and rosters. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
When Does NHL 24 Come To Game Pass And EA Play?
Earn double XP in #NHL24 now through Friday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jf3sGIniws
— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) April 15, 2024
NHL 24 Releases on Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play Subscribers on Thursday, April 18th. This means that while the Regular Season comes to an end, you can still play as your favorite teams as we await the playoffs. For those who don't know, Game Pass Ultimate Members already receive a subscription to EA Play. Additionally, EA recently announced that would increase prices all tiers of their service, both monthly and annually, starting in May.
That said, whichever route you take, you'll be able to play NHL 24 without having to actually buy the game. The latest hockey sim from EA Sports retains most of the gameplay and feel from previous installments. However, outside of gameplay and graphics, what can you do in NHL 24?
Like many other sports video games, NHL 24 offers a Franchise Mode. Control your favorite team and play throughout the regular season. As you might've guessed, the goal is the same every time – to win the Stanley Cup. Therefore, you need to build, develop, and play with a roster of players you think will win it all. If not, you could see your rivals take advantage and attain greatness.
Furthermore, NHL 24 offers your suite of online modes like Ultimate Team or World of Chel. The former revolves around you opening and earning new packs to unlock player items. Build your UT by opening more pack, playing more games, and earning free rewards. World of Chel lets you create your own custom pro and take them to the ice online.
The nice thing about NHL 24 is that cross-play is supported, allowing you to play with people from different systems. This, therefore, should allow for faster matchmaking times and a larger player pool. With the game coming to Game Pass and EA Play, expect a slight bump in population. If online isn't your thing, NHL 24 offers other solo modes to keep you entertained.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about NHL 24 coming to Game Pass and EA Play. We hope you enjoy the game if you decide to check it out. If not, at least you were able to try it before you buy it. Nevertheless, the game will be available as the NHL playoffs begin soon. The top 16 of 32 teams will battle for a chance to win the Stanley Cup.
