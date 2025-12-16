As the Orlando Magic prepare to begin a four-game road trip, guard Jalen Suggs struck a composed and resolute tone while addressing his latest injury setback.

Suggs spoke Tuesday in a video snippet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, offering reassurance following medical evaluation earlier in the week.

“I'm doing good,” a more reserved Jalen Suggs said. “I get to spend some time with our [medical] team and get my body right. So, I'm good.”

The Magic guard reiterated that message while emphasizing a patient approach to recovery.

“I'm good. Just working on the body, working on the mind, get everything right and get ready [to be] back to roll.”

Suggs’ comments came one day after the Magic announced that he had been diagnosed with a left hip contusion following an MRI. The team did not provide a timetable for his return, leaving his availability uncertain as Orlando continues through a demanding stretch of the schedule.

“I'm doing good,” a more reserved Jalen Suggs said. “I get to spend some time with our [medical] team and get my body right. So, I'm good.” The #Magic guard added: “I'm good. Just working on the body, working on the mind, get everything right and get ready [to be] back to roll.” pic.twitter.com/Odug3rl3I2 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 16, 2025

Magic await clarity as Jalen Suggs works through another injury setback

Article Continues Below

The injury occurred during the Magic’s 132–120 NBA Cup semifinal loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday. Suggs was productive before being limited by the injury, finishing with 26 points, seven assists and two rebounds while shooting 10-for-16 from the field in 29 minutes. He suffered the injury in the third quarter and briefly returned in the fourth, appearing for less than two additional minutes.

The setback represents another interruption for the 24-year-old, who has dealt with injuries over the past calendar year. Last season, Suggs’ 2024–25 campaign was cut short after he underwent arthroscopic surgery in March to remove a cartilage fragment from his left knee, limiting him to just 25 appearances.

Despite those challenges, Suggs has been a key contributor for an Orlando team that enters Thursday’s road opener at 15–11. The Magic will face the Denver Nuggets (19–6) at 9 p.m. ET to begin the trip, with Suggs’ status remaining day-to-day.

In 21 games this season, the former All-Defensive Second Team selection is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and 32.8% from three-point range while playing 25.6 minutes per contest.

For now, Orlando will rely on its depth as it awaits further clarity on Suggs’ return, while the guard maintains a steady outlook focused on recovery and readiness rather than frustration.