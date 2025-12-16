The Major League Baseball trade market is heating up, despite the cold temperatures gripping most of the country this winter. Several trade candidates are out there for the taking if the price is right, according to a new MLB.com report. One of those trade candidates is Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe.

Lowe is one of several players who could be traded to a new team, ahead of the 2026 season.

“Other players on the trade market include Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, Pirates righty Mitch Keller, Royals lefty Kris Bubic and Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe,” Mark Feinsand wrote for the outlet.

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a large rebuild. The Rays finished the 2025 season with a 77-85 record, good enough for fourth in the American League East. Tampa missed the MLB Playoffs.

The Rays are already likely to lose closer Pete Fairbanks, who is a free-agent.

Brandon Lowe has been great for the Rays

Rays fans would hate to lose Brandon Lowe, unless the team could get lots of assets in return. Lowe has proven to be a solid hitter and defender in the team's infield.

During the 2025 season, Lowe hit at a .256 batting average. He finished the year with 31 home runs, and 83 RBIs. Lowe was third on the club in at-bats, with 507 on the year.

At MLB winter meetings, Rays management seemed reluctant to deal Lowe away to a new team.

“I just kind of keep going back to Brandon and Yandy (Diaz), and those two in particular, that they've kind of stayed along for the ride as things have worked out,” team president of baseball operations Erik Neander said, per MLB.com. “We greatly appreciate both of them. We feel like, from a payroll/financial standpoint, we've gotten ourselves back to … a place where we are very OK with where we are. …”

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates have both been mentioned as possible locations for Lowe, if Tampa deals him. Time will tell what happens with the star infielder.