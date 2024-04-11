Electronic Arts is increasing EA Play Subscription Prices this May. Since the latest generation of consoles arrived, we've seen price increases for games, subscription services, and more. So, what does this mean for EA Play Subscribers, and how much more will the service cost? We've got all the answers to help you understand all the changes and when they take effect.
What Are The New EA Play Subscription Prices? – May 2024
🏌️Celebrate Golfer's Day with #EASportsPGATour!⛳️ available on The Play List! pic.twitter.com/j3MfVcErCt
— EA Play (@EAPlay) April 10, 2024
On May 10th, 2024 Electronic Arts will increase it's EA Play subscription prices (USD):
- Monthly – $5.99 (formerly $4.99.)
- Pro Tier Monthly – $16.99 (formerly $14.99)
- Annually – $39.99 (formerly $29.99)
- Pro Tier Annually – $119.99 (formerly $99.99)
Whether you're a Pro Tier member or not, it seems the prices increase for all members of the service.
If you're unaware, EA Play is a subscription service that allow you to access to a wide variety of EA games, both new and classic. The base subscription lets you play select new-release before they launch for a brief period of time. However, PlayPro members go a step further beyond, with access to premium versions of select titles before they launch.
Overall, the service is solid for those who enjoy playing Electronic Arts titles. However, is the new price hike worth your money?
Is The New EA Play Price Worth It?
Depending on how often you use the service, and which membership you own, the price increase doesn't seem too bad. If subscribed for one month just to test it out, you get four whole weeks to play tons of games for free, and only for $5 too.
That said, when you start talking about annual prices, then it becomes tougher to convince how worthwhile the service is. Again, it all depends on how much you use the service and what you use it for. If you mostly play EA titles, like the Dead Space Remake, or F1 23, then it still seems worthwhile despite the price increase. After all, $40 a year to play free games, along with trials of new-release titles, still seems like a solid deal.
Perhaps the only price increase that seems rough is the Pro Tier annual subscription. Paying an extra $20 annually does seem steep, considering you already pay $100 annually prior. ProPlay members need to think if the increase in price is worth it.
Besides, this isn't the only place we've been seeing price increases. In fact, since the release of next generation consoles, we've seen an increase in game prices and subscription services. PlayStation Plus Subscribers know all too well about membership price increases. So, it's not surprising to see EA Play follow the industry trends.
Overall, that wraps up everything we know about the Subscription price change for EA Play. While the service does offer a vast library of games, it's up to you to decide if it's still worth it. If you do decide to subscribe, check out some of the titles available, like Madden 24, or F1 23.
