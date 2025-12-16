The transfer portal is weeks away from opening, and players are getting ready to put their names in. The latest news hit the Georgia Tech football program. Backup quarterback Aaron Philo has entered the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons as the backup to Haynes King. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining and will have options given his potential and experience. This also comes after the Yellow Jackets lost their offensive coordinator to Florida.

On3's college football insider Pete Nakos was one of the first to report on Philo's intention of transferring from the Yellow Jackets. As a backup, Philo appeared in eight games across two seasons. The Georgia native has shown potential in the games he has appeared in, and he has excellent size, too. He will be highly sought after.

Overall in the past two seasons, Philo was 59-of-102 passing for 938 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also ran the ball 16 times for a total of 95 yards and a touchdown.

Philo is the all-time leading passer in Georgia high school history, with 13,922 yards, breaking a record previously held by Trevor Lawrence. He also led Prince Avenue Christian School to back-to-back state championships in his junior and senior high school seasons.

When he was mulling over his schools, Philo picked Georgia Tech and stayed close to home over schools like Cincinnati and Indiana. It also leaves Georgia Tech in the dark after Haynes King's eligibility expires following their Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup against BYU.

Georgia Tech lost its offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, to Jon Sumrall and his new staff at Florida, and with DJ Lagway announcing his intention to transfer, it seems like an easy fit for Faulkner to follow his offensive coordinator to Gainesville. The transfer portal still has a long way to go before it officially opens, and things could always change, but Florida would make a lot of sense given that.

For the Yellow Jackets, they have Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and 2026 four-star recruit Cole Bergeron, who committed, in the quarterback room. The quarterbacks are already loading up in the transfer portal after Lagway, Dylan Raiola, Brendan Sorsby, and Kenny Minchey all announced that they were transferring, so expect them to make a run at a veteran.