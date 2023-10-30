The hockey community is in mourning following the tragic passing of Adam Johnson. Johnson, 29, passed away after a horrific accident in a game in England. The former Pittsburgh Penguins forward took a skate to the neck from an opponent after the opponent collided with another player. Tributes have flooded in from all around the game, with the latest coming from one of his former teams.

The Ontario Reigns, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, took on the Abbortsford Canucks on Sunday night. Ontario skated away with a 5-3 victory on home ice. It was the fifth victory in a row for the Kings' AHL squad. After the game, the Reign paid tribute to Johnson in an incredibly heartfelt way.

The Ontario Reign honoured Adam Johnson by naming him first star following their win against Abbotsford. Johnson played for the Reign from 2020-22. 🙏 📽️: @ontarioreign pic.twitter.com/2cRRO87EFz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2023

Adam Johnson's career

Adam Johnson played collegiate hockey for Minnesota-Duluth beginning in 2015. He starred for the Bulldogs over two seasons, scoring 55 points in 81 career games. In 2017, he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In total, Johnson played 13 games for the Penguins across two seasons. He scored his first and only NHL goal on October 12, 2019 against the Minnesota Wild. He spent most of his time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL. Johnson scored 108 points in 185 AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton across three seasons.

In 2020, he signed with the Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League. After 21 games, he returned to the United States, signing with the Reign. In 42 games, he scored 20 points for the Kings affiliate team. Ontario traded him to the Leigh Valley Phantoms during the 2021-22 season.

The former Penguins forward went overseas once again in 2022-23. Johnson signed with German outfit Ausburger Panthers. He played 45 games in the DEL, scoring seven goals and 22 points. He then joined the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League, where he was off to a fast start. In seven games, Johnson scored four goals and seven points.

Johnson's passing is the result of a complete accident. It's an unspeakable tragedy that has shaken the hockey community to its core. Our condolences go out to Johnson's friends, family, and teammates during this difficult time.