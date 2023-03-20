Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Mercyhurst College hockey player Carson Briere, the son of interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere.

Carson Briere has been charged with criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct for his involvement in pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs last week. — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) March 20, 2023

Carson Briere was shown in a video posted on social media pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. The incident occurred at an area bar March 11

Patrick Carrozzi, listed as a senior member of the school’s lacrosse team, faces the same three charges. He is seen with Briere standing next to the wheelchair. The two men are scheduled to appear in court May 22.

Briere was placed on interim suspension by the athletic department as the school investigates the incident.

The owner of the chair, Sydney Benes, filed a complaint saying that significant damage was done to the chair. The damaged areas include the left brake handle, the right arm rest’s plastic molding, the rear handle and the wheels.

Danny Briere was promoted to his position two weeks ago after the Flyers fired Chuck Fletcher. He said he was shocked to see his son’s actions and called them “inexcusable.” He said his son “accepts full responsibility” for his behavior.

The younger Briere issued an apology through the Flyers. “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Briere was in his 3rd year with the Mercyhurst hockey program. Previously, he had played at Arizona State, but he was dismissed from that program for a violation of team rules in 2019.