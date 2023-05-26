Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Florida Panthers have already booked their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, and they await either the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars. The NHL released the full series schedule on Thursday, but there are two separate scenarios for when the series will start.

Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final will depend on the outcome of Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

If Dallas sends the series back to Texas for Game 6, the final will begin on Saturday, Jun. 3. If Vegas closes out the series at home in Game 5, the final will start on Wednesday, May 31.

Either way, the series will begin in either Las Vegas or Dallas, with both teams having higher regular-season point totals than the Florida Panthers. Games 1, 2, as well as 5 and 7, if necessary, will be played at either T-Mobile Arena or American Airlines Center.

Games 3, 4, and potentially 6 will be played at FLA Live Arena, the first Stanley Cup Final games in South Florida since 1996.

Every game of the Stanley Cup Final will begin at 8 p.m. ET, available to watch on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

The league also announced that if the Finals starts on May 31, Media Day will take place on May 30. If the series begins on Jun. 3, Media Day is still to be determined by the league.

The full schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, in both scenarios, can be seen below:

The Dallas Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 final in their last appearance, while the Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Washington Capitals in 2018 in their first and only trip.

The Florida Panthers will play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 27 years, when they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in their only finals appearance.