Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Joe Pavelski has been leading by example all postseason long for the Dallas Stars, and he kept them alive with a rocket of an overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night.

The Stars won their second straight elimination game after defeating the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of Round 2, and they’ll have a chance to bring the series back to Dallas with a win on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The 38-year-old Pavelski became the oldest player to score an overtime goal in an elimination game, earning his team a 3-2 win on a one-timer just 3:18 into the extra frame.

“He’s ageless, you know? What do you say about him?” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said after the game, per NHL.com. “I’ve seen that movie over and over again. [It] never gets old, but he lives for those moments, and he wants to be in those situations. Always has and delivers almost every time.”

It was Pavelski’s 73rd career playoff goal, which is the most among active players and tied for 13th on the NHL’s all-time list with Dino Ciccarelli, per NHL.com.

The Wisconsin native has never won a Stanley Cup, and it’s clear he’s doing absolutely everything he can to will the Stars back into this series.

“You’re just living in the moment and trying to create what you can. They’re very exciting games you play in and great opportunities to still be playing,” Pavelski said.

“They’ve won a couple of overtime games on us. It’s been a pretty tight series, so we just need to keep staying with kind of that mindset. There was a lot of sacrifice from guys, big blocks along the way and key saves and fundamentals out there tonight. We have to go out and do it again.”

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger had a huge bounce back game with 35 saves, and he also wasn’t surprised to see Joe Pavelski deliver another clutch goal.

“Who else?” the netminder said with a smile.

The Stars will try to make it two in a row in another elimination game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.