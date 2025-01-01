For the second time in the famed venue's history, Wrigley Field on the north side of Chicago hosted the NHL's Winter Classic. In 2009, it was the former division rival Detroit Red Wings who took on the Chicago Blackhawks; the Red Wings eventually won 6-4 in what was just the second Winter Classic in NHL history.

This time around, it was the division rival St. Louis Blues taking on the Blackhawks at the historic home of the Chicago Cubs. And just like the Red Wings in 2009, the Blues scored six goals against the Blackhawks en route to a 6-2 victory.

But one moment during the game pitted the captains of both teams scrapping with one another. Nick Foligno of the Blackhawks and Brayden Schenn of the Blues dropped the gloves and went at it in a spirited bout:

The fight was shortly after the Blues put their fifth goal on the scoreboard. The Blues eventually won the game by a 6-2 final score, improving their record to 18-17-4, while the Blackhawks fell to 12-24-2.

Lead by captain Nick Foligno, the struggling Blackhawks have already fired their head coach

In a move that not many saw coming, the Blackhawks decided to take a different direction with respect to their coaching staff. General manager Kyle Davidson fired coach Luke Richardson, who had been behind the bench since 2021 after taking over from Jeremy Colliton when Chicago got off to an abysmal 1-9-2 start to 2021-22.

With first-overall draft pick Connor Bedard in the fold along with several new veteran additions to the lineup, the hope from Blackhawks management was that Chicago would not only insulate Bedard but also have a better record.

Unfortunately, the Blackhawks are still stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference; the struggling Nashville Predators have leapfrogged them in the standings.

It appears as though the Blackhawks are heading for another high selection in this year's Draft.