Anaheim Ducks legend Ryan Getzlaf had an excellent NHL career, putting up over 1000 points and playing in 1000 games. He announced his next career move on Wednesday and it showed that even a beloved player like Getzlaf can't save the NHL Department of Player Safety from being the butt of social media jokes.

The comments aimed at Player Safety for the hire for a myriad of reasons. The current head of the department is George Parros, a member of the 2007 Stanley Cup Champion Ducks team along with Getzlaf.

@noahfuchss asked, “Do you have to be a former Ducks player as a requirement to join the department?” @esavarmanen added,

“Next on is Corey Perry.” @BanditBents noted that playing with Perry probably helps in the role. “He would have some experience from witnessing Corey Perry for years as a teammate.” Perry has been suspended three times in his career.

Other jokes took aim at the type of player the Department of Player Safety hires. Getzlaf continues a trend of power forwards ending up with jobs in the department, like Parros and former department head Brendan Shanahan. X, formerly Twitter, users had a few other ideas on who could join them.

@Super1610 asked, “Was Matt Cooke or Raffi Torres not available?” While @JeanBap87560098 went with “What's next: Marty McSorley will be joining player safety..?” To cap it off, @smashingt took a shot at Getzlaf's iconic bald head, “Hope he’s not hired for hairline safety.”

Ryan Getzlaf brings youth to the Department of Player Safety

The most important virtue Getzlaf brings to the table is his youth. He just retired in 2022 and knows what the current players think of the current administration. Social media is not a fan, but Getzlaf will be able to improve relations between the players and the Department of Player Safety.

Parros last played in 2014 and has been with DoPS since 2016. He has been in charge through all of the Tom Wilson drama over the past few years. That is the perfect example of something Getzlaf can clean up. If he knows that players find the treatment of Wilson to be unfair, he can help change that. If players don't mind the suspensions of Wilson, don't expect anything to change.

What Getzlaf does not bring is the point of view of a smaller, finesse player to the conversations. That is a key vantage point that DoPS should have considering those are traditionally the stars in the league and the victims of the hits the department is discussing. Getzlaf played a much similar role to Tom Wilson than Artemi Panarin, to use one infamous example.

The Department of Player Safety will undoubtedly be in the headlines again when the NHL season begins. A controversial hit, slash, or slew foot will end up on their desk and a decision will be reached. Someone will be frustrated, whether it's too short or too long. The social media machine will then churn out the takes. Remember that Ryan Getzlaf is in the building and potentially changing the way the department thinks when the first suspensions are handed down this season.