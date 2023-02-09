A crucial western conference showdown will take place in the heart of the North Star State as the Vegas Golden Knights battle it out with the Minnesota Wild on this Thursday. It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series, where our Golden Knights-Wild prediction and pick will be made.

There is no doubt that the Golden Knights have been sliding recently, but Vegas was able to bounce back in a big way to halt their four-game losing streak by thumping the Predators by a. score of 5-1. The much-needed victory pushes Vegas to 30-18-4 on the season as they look to recapture the division lead in the Pacific Division Standings.

The Wild sit only six points behind the Golden Knights out west as they have seen themselves from a pair in a row to fall outside of the playoff picture as it currently stands. Regardless, this is still a very talented team and will be seeking to use their well-balanced play to their advantage in front of their home fans this evening.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

For starters, the one element that Vegas was able to perfect that had been lacking during their losing streak was their ability to work the puck with utmost efficiency all night long. By the end of the evening, the Golden Knights had outshot the Predators 30-17 and also was able to turn Nashville giveaways to an abundant amount of scoring opportunities. With only five goals in their previous four games combined, the Golden Knights were able to break out in a big way by simply doing the little things out on the ice.

With confidence soaring offensively after disposing of the Predators, it will be extremely important for the Vegas’ defensive effort to follow closely behind. At first glance, the Golden Knights rank within the upper half of the league in scoring defense as they allow 2.85 goals per game, and this unit on the ice will need to play with unity when going up against a Minnesota offense that has been streaky to say the least. Although they are more than capable of putting some scores together, this is an advantage that the Golden Knights have to take care of.

Most importantly, Vegas’ secret weapon may fall on their ability to play strongly out on the road. Thus far, the Knights have compiled a 16-5-4 record away from home and have become one of the toughest teams to face off with inside your home building. If Vegas can get the party started by getting off to a fast start with some early-game goals, then the chances of them covering the spread are awfully high.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

With one of the more critical stretches of play coming up that may decide whether or not the Wild are playoff-bound, Minnesota cannot afford to come out lackadaisical and flat in front of one of the more passionate fan bases that exists in the NHL. On paper, only 32 games remaining, and Minnesota must dig in now to see their postseason aspirations come true.

Taking a look at this matchup, Minnesota serves as a -1.5 goal favorite which could prove to be difficult to cover if they cannot find a way to score frequently and often. Clearly, the biggest reason that the Wild have found it challenging to score during their mini-losing streak is because of unfortunate penalties and their unwillingness to find open skaters when in the opposing zone. When taking a closer look at the raw numbers this season for the Wild, they have only generated 254 total assists combined and are often at their worst when they play selfishly. Without a doubt, setting up the offense and keeping Vegas on their topes defensively will be a main priority later tonight.

Above all else, this contest will be covered and won by Minnesota’s ferocious defensive attack that few teams from around the league can replicate. Whether it’s been the heady play of veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury or the suffocating defense led by defenders Called Addison and Jared Spurgeon, the Wild’s main ingredient for success will fall on cooling off the Vegas offense. More specifically, tallying hits and playing a physical brand of hockey should be the game plan for the Wild to overwhelm the Golden Knights on this Thursday night.

Final Golden Knights-Wild Prediction & Pick

Although the Golden Knights may come up short in this one since they are a combined 0-7-2 inside Xcel Energy Center, it is hard to believe that Vegas won’t at least cover the spread if they can play like they did in the win versus Nashville.

