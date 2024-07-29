The Los Angeles Angels have done a very nice job operating as sellers at this season’s trade deadline. Trading Carlos Estevez and pursuing deals that will send other veterans to playoff teams should put them in a better spot going forward. One of the next players they could trade away is outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Pillar, Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, Willie Calhoun, Tyler Anderson, Hunter Strickland, Luis Garcia and Carson Fulmer are the Angels players who are roughly 30 years old or older and have been at least solid this season. Los Angeles should be eager to move them all in the hopes of adding good prospects.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that there is “lots of interest” in Pillar, who is likely to retire after the 2024 season. With big names like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Randy Arozarena, Jesse Winker and others already on the move, Pillar is one of the best options left that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

Angels gearing up to be sellers at MLB trade deadline

Pillar has been on a tear with the Angels, posting a .853 OPS in 51 games/167 at-bats this season. He's not likely to keep up that incredible hitting but the 35-year-old is still very solid, able to play all three outfield spots while providing some decent production at the plate.

Teams everywhere could use someone like Pillar off the bench. His ability to play all over the outfield and provide decent hitting off the bench could come in clutch. In his 12 MLB season, seasons, he hasn’t yet won a World Series. There’s no doubt that he will be ready to buy into the goal of winning it all.

The Angels already notched a pair of solid prospects from the Philadelphia Phillies by sending them Estevez and they could get even more in the hours leading up to the MLB trade deadline.