The Vegas Golden Knights were on top of the world just over one calendar year ago, celebrating the first Stanley Cup victory in just the sixth year of their existence since entering the NHL. Essentially, the Golden Knights went from the loveable team that could to the League's new villain, especially due to their creative maneuvering around the salary cap.

But following several notable subtractions to their current roster, the Golden Knights are arguably much weaker now than they were as the seconds ticked off the clock in Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinal. Franchise cornerstone Jonathan Marchessault, an original “misfit” from the expansion 2017-18 squad, departed after signing a deal with the Nashville Predators, while forward Chandler Stephenson was lured to the Seattle Kraken.

Forward Paul Cotter was dealt to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Alexander Holtz and goaltender Akira Schmid. Additionally, William Carrier signed a free-agent deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, defenseman Alec Martinez signed with the Chicago Blackhawks, Michael Amadio joined the Ottawa Senators, and Anthony Mantha headed north by signing with the Calgary Flames.

In another move, Vegas traded goaltender Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals. But who are the new names the Golden Knights were able to bring in via free agency, and how will they benefit the club moving forward?

Goaltending depth with Ilya Samsonov: C+

The Golden Knights needed a capable goaltender to pair with Adin Hill after they sent Thompson in the deal mentioned above to the Capitals. They filled that need by snagging a former Capitals goaltender in his own right, agreeing to terms with Ilya Samsonov on a one-year contract.

Samsonov spent the last two years with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he became the first goaltender in team history to lead them to a Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoff series victory since Ed Belfour in 2004. However, the emergence of Joseph Woll helped make Samsonov expendable in Toronto, particularly following Woll's performance in Round 1 of the postseason against the Boston Bruins.