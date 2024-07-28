The Pittsburgh Penguins fell short of their ultimate goal of playoff hockey in 2023-24. Moves made in the offseason — such as the Erik Karlsson trade and Tristan Jarry contract extension — failed to move the needle. As a result, Pittsburgh is facing a dilemma of sorts with NHL Free Agency in the rearview mirror.

The Penguins operated in stark contrast to how they did this time last summer. An aggressive NHL Free Agency preluded the trade for Karlsson the previous offseason. This year, though, they were quite restrained. Pittsburgh made depth moves and mostly targeted some of the younger players on the open market.

This isn't entirely surprising, as the Penguins have sought to get younger. As a result, it's entirely likely that this team aims to trade veterans between now and the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. In fact, this has already happened as the Penguins traded Reilly Smith to the New York Rangers back on July 1.

One of the potential Penguins trade candidates many will hone in on is Sidney Crosby. The franchise legend is scheduled to be a free agent on July 1, 2025. However, reports indicate Crosby is close to signing a new contract with Pittsburgh. As a result, his trade candidacy isn't as clear-cut. That said, let's take a look at two Penguins players whose trade candidacy is a bit more clear following NHL Free Agency.

Lars Eller is a solid veteran option

The Penguins signed Lars Eller last offseason with the idea that he could be a solid bottom-six anchor. So far, he's proven to be exactly that. The 35-year-old Rodovre, Denmark native scored 15 goals and 31 points in 2023-24. His 15 goals represent his highest goal total since the 2019-20 season. And they are tied for the third-highest mark of his career.

Eller has taken on more of a defensive role since the 2021-22 campaign. In fact, it's been a rather steady improvement from the veteran center in that regard. He finished with -0.7 defensive goals above replacement in 2021-22, according to Evolving Hockey. In the two seasons following, he has zero offensive goals above replacement, but his DGAR is 8.4.

Eller has never been a truly elite player, but he's a good hockey player regardless. These days, he's better suited playing down the lineup. But if a contending team is looking for a veteran third-line enter, the Danish forward is an option. He is also on an expiring contract, giving the Penguins added incentive to get something out of him before he hits NHL Free Agency.

Michael Bunting could attract interest

The Penguins traded for Michael Bunting at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline as part of the Jake Guentzel trade. Bunting signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL Free Agency last summer. However, he was included in the Guentzel trade and reunited with Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas. The two crossed paths during their time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

One concern with Bunting heading into 2023-24 was his ability to produce outside of Toronto. On paper, he proved that he certainly can produce offense without Auston Matthews or any of the Maple Leafs' Core Four. He scored 19 goals and 55 points split between the Hurricanes and Penguins. Six goals and 19 points came with Pittsburgh in 21 games after the trade.

Looking under the surface, it seems like Bunting found his stride with Pittsburgh. His offensive goals above replacement jumped from two to a little over five after the trade. Additionally, his defense improved, though it wasn't great. He recorded -1.2 defensive goals above replacement in his 21 games with the Penguins. He had -4 defensive goals above replacement before the move.

If Bunting continues his run of form with Pittsburgh, he should be one of a few Penguins trade candidates around the NHL Trade Deadline. He carries more value in terms of control, as well. Bunting is signed through the end of next season. As a result, Pittsburgh could get an even better return if the Scarborough, Ontario native continues playing well.