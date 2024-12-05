Despite one of the best regular-seasons in franchise history in 2023-24, the Winnipeg Jets were again unable to create any meaningful momentum in the playoffs, bowing out to the Colorado Avalanche in five games in Round 1.

But after a historic start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Jets project as Stanley Cup contenders next spring. And in the quest to go deep in the postseason for the first time since 2017-18, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is looking to improve the roster ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

Specifically, the front office will be targeting a big, puck-moving defenseman to solidify the blue line for a potential deep playoff run, according to The Winnipeg Free Press' Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe.

“History has shown the Jets haven’t been afraid to add at the deadline during the years where they’ve been near the top of the standings — but many of those moves have been related to the second-line centre position,” wrote Wiebe recently. “Might the strategy shift more to the blue line this February or March? Only time will tell, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest it. But it’s important to remember that not many No. 2 D-men are available on the trade market and the ones who are usually come at an enormous acquisition cost.”

“Kevin Cheveldayoff isn’t afraid to make a big splash,” echoed McIntyre. “A big, strong, physical defenceman would be a target…In planning for what they hope will be a lengthy, four round playoff run, some size (that also has some skill) should be on the shopping list. You can never have enough depth.”

The Jets got off to a historic start, winning 15 of their first 16 games to roar into the early President's Trophy conversation. But it's been tough sledding since — Winnipeg has lost four consecutive contests and seven of 10 dating back to November 14.

Jets struggling mightily after historic start to 2024-25 season

In the midst of their recent skid, the Jets have fallen to 18-8-0 and conceded the top spot in the Central Division (and Western Conference) to the surging Minnesota Wild. The Jets beat the Wild 4-1 on November 25, but haven't won since.

The culprits of the impressive start to the season — elite defense, standout special teams and Vezina Trophy level goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck — have begun to regress.

This still projects as a Stanley Cup contender, but the roster needs to find a way to right the ship after a brutal stretch. Cheveldayoff has shown a willingness to make impactful trade deadline moves in previous years; he acquired players like Paul Stastny and Nino Niederreiter in the past.

The front office has just over $11 million in projected cap space to work with, meaning Cheveldayoff has significant flexibility to add a coveted puck-moving defenseman with size.

It'll be interesting to see if the executive adds more talent to the roster a little early to help his club get out of its current skid. The Jets are in Buffalo to play the Sabres on Thursday night.