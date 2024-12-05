ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to break their losing streak as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game sitting at 18-8-0 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Division. They have lost five of the last six games, and four straight. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. After a scoreless first period, Jordan Kyrou would break the tie. It was his first of two goals in the game as the Blues won the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 11-12-2 on the year, sitting fifth in the Atlantic Division. They have also lost four straight games. In their last game, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Sabres took the 4-0 lead in the first period. In the second period, the Avalanche would score, and then, they would add four goals in the third to complete the comeback and beat the Sabres 5-4.

Here are the Jets-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Sabres Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -144

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Jets vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has 13 goals and 14 assists, with a plus-one rating. He has scored twice on the power play and has seven power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Vladislav Namestnikov. Connor has 13 goals and 16 assists already this year, with a plus-six rating. Further, he has scored four times on the power play while adding three assists. Namestnikov Has scored six times this year while adding nine assists. Six of those assists come on the power play

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers has been solid this year. He has nine goals and 16 assists this year coming from the second line. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti has six goals and 11 assists this year, with three goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have been getting production from the blue line. Neal Pionk has four goals and 18 assists on the year, while Josh Morrissey has two goals and 21 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 15-5-0 on the year with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He has lost three straight but has not played badly. In his last three games, Hellebuyck has given up eight goals on 93 shots.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres top line is led by Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Tuch was tied for the team lead in points, having 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 total points in 75 games. Tuch has been great this year, with eight goals and 15 assists on the year. Tage Thompson was also solid last year. He has 29 goals, 37 assists, and a total of 56 points. Thompson has scored 13 times this year, and he has added seven assists. Jason Zucker rounds out the line. He has five goals and ten assists this year, with two goals and three assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Dahlin has been solid this year. He has six goals and 13 assists on the year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. That places him third on the team in total points and most on the team in power-play points. He is joined on the blueline by Owen Power. Power has three goals and 12 assists on the year, good for 15 total points. Bowen Byram is also playing solid from the blue line. Byram has four goals and 11 assists on the year. Finally, JJ Peterka has eight goals and nine assists on the year.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for the Sabres in this one. He is 8-6-2 this year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He struggled in his last start, giving up five goals on 41 shots in the loss. It was the second straight game below a .880 save percentage.

Final Jets-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Jets had scored well most of the year. On the year they have scored 3.65 goals per game and sit second in the NHL on the power play. Still, they have scored just six goals in their last four games. The defense should keep them in this even with the offense struggling, as they are fourth in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Sabres are scoring just three goals per game while sitting 19th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Jets are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game, and with the higher potential on offense, take the Jets.

Final Jets-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-144)